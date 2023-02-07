PSL 8 Anthem Set to be Released Soon

There has been a lot of speculation around the anthem for the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). With the tournament just under a week away, fans have been agitated at the PSL management for not building enough hype by releasing the anthem for the tournament.

The PSL management has now revealed that PSL 8 anthem is set to be released soon. The official account of PSL teased the release of the anthem on various social media platforms.

Despite the tease, the management refused to reveal any details about the artist line-up for the anthem. There have been many rumors in the cricketing fraternity regarding the PSL 8 anthem artist line-up, with the likes of Faris Shafi, Shae Gill, and Asim Azhar all rumored to be a part of the project.

The change in management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has brought multiple challenges as they have not been able to get a handle on the critical situation of the PSL season 8.

According to details, the PCB decided to change the artist line-up for the anthem due to a conflict of interest. PCB’s newly appointed chairman, Najam Sethi’s son, Ali Sethi was set to sing the anthem for PSL 8, but in order to avoid any controversy, Najam Sethi decided to take the project away from Ali Sethi.

