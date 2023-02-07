Here are Official PSL 8 Live Streaming Platforms and TV Channels

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 will include two full production kits and crews, who will operational simultaneously. This will only be the second time since PSL 5 and the first time in the post-Covid era that two teams will be functioning at different venues.

The High-Definition broadcast coverage will include 30 cameras, which along with Spidercams and buggy cams, will embellish the viewing experience of the fans within and outside Pakistan. HawkEye and UltraEdge will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS) Technology.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the PSL 8 in high-definition on three separate channels on TV, including PTV Sports, A-Sports, and Ten Sports. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Daraz App, tapmadTV, and Tamasha app.

Here is the full list of broadcasters in Pakistan:

Name Platform Link PTV Sports Television – A-Sports Television – Ten Sports Television – Daraz App Live streaming Android, iOS tapmadTV Live streaming Android, iOS Tamasha App Live streaming Android, iOS

Here are the broadcasters around the world:

Region Channel Australia Fox Sports South Asia (outside Pakistan) Sony North America Willow TV Caribbean Flow Sports United Kingdom Sky Sports New Zealand Sky Sport Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sport Middle East and North Africa Etisalat and STARZPLAY

In non-broadcast territories, the PSL 8 will be available on the PSL’s official YouTube and Facebook channels.

