Here are Official PSL 8 Live Streaming Platforms and TV Channels

By Sports Desk | Published Feb 7, 2023 | 4:10 pm
psl live streaming

Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 8 will include two full production kits and crews, who will operational simultaneously. This will only be the second time since PSL 5 and the first time in the post-Covid era that two teams will be functioning at different venues.

ALSO READ

The High-Definition broadcast coverage will include 30 cameras, which along with Spidercams and buggy cams, will embellish the viewing experience of the fans within and outside Pakistan. HawkEye and UltraEdge will be part of the Decision Review System (DRS) Technology.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the PSL 8 in high-definition on three separate channels on TV, including PTV Sports, A-Sports, and Ten Sports. Live streaming of the tournament will be available on Daraz App, tapmadTV, and Tamasha app.

Here is the full list of broadcasters in Pakistan:

Name Platform Link
PTV Sports Television
A-Sports Television
Ten Sports Television
Daraz App Live streaming Android, iOS
tapmadTV Live streaming Android, iOS
Tamasha App Live streaming Android, iOS
ALSO READ

Here are the broadcasters around the world:

Region Channel
Australia Fox Sports
South Asia (outside Pakistan) Sony
North America Willow TV
Caribbean Flow Sports
United Kingdom Sky Sports
New Zealand Sky Sport
Sub-Saharan Africa Super Sport
Middle East and North Africa Etisalat and STARZPLAY

In non-broadcast territories, the PSL 8 will be available on the PSL’s official YouTube and Facebook channels.

Find out all about the world of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points TablePSL Squads

Sports Desk

lens

Movie Cast and Crew Robbed and Harassed During Shoot in Karachi
Read more in lens

proproperty

Sindh Cabinet Approves Rs 22 Billion for Development Projects
Read more in proproperty
close
>