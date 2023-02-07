Ashwin Says Pakistan Should Change Asia Cup Venue If They Want India to Participate

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Feb 7, 2023 | 11:09 am

Veteran Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed his opinion on the uncertain fate of the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which is set to take place in Pakistan.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said that if the neighboring country wants India to participate in the Asia Cup 2023, the venue should be changed.

The spinner stated that the International Cricket Council (ICC) has granted Pakistan the right to host the tournament, but India is not ready to visit Pakistan.

Ravichandran Ashwin also responded to the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) recent statement regarding the 50-over World Cup in 2023, saying, “I think it is not possible.”

The off-spinner went on to say that Pakistan had previously refused to visit India, but that they had eventually toured India to participate in mega-events.

It is worth noting that the issue of the Asia Cup was recently discussed at an emergency meeting in Bahrain, where the final decision on the venue was delayed till March.

Following the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Bahrain, officials from the BCCI announced that the board has decided not to send its team to Pakistan for the event.

However, officials from PCB have also responded harshly, stating that they will not participate in the World Cup 2023 scheduled to take place in India in October.

