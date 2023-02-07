Sindh Police Officer Mercilessly Humiliates Elderly Woman in Broad Daylight [Video]

An elderly beggar woman was subjected to a brutal assault by a Sindh Police officer on Minara Road near Shalimar Phatak in Sukkur.

Eyewitnesses and videos of the incident showed that the in-charge of 15 Police Helpline tortured the woman and then proceeded to remove her burka, using it to inflict further violence upon her.

The officer’s abuse was not limited to physical violence, as he was also reported to have verbally abused the victim.

Here is the video.

The incident followed a scuffle between several beggar women competing for alms, in which one woman was beaten by multiple others.

The police officer’s actions have raised concerns over the use of excessive force in the resolution of minor disagreements. The situation also highlights the ongoing struggle for basic human rights faced by marginalized individuals in society.

SSP Sukkur, Singhar Malik, said that the involved police officer has been suspended after allegations of mistreatment towards beggars came to light and an investigation has been launched.

The SSP has appointed DSP Rohri to present initial findings on the matter as soon as possible. The SSP asserted that no citizen should be subjected to torture.