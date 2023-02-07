Islamabad and Lahore to Get New State-of-the-Art Universities Soon

Chairman WAPDA, Engr Lt-Gen (r) Sajjad Ghani has announced that the state-of-the-art WAPDA University will begin operation soon as the organization is completing the necessary requirements quickly.

He made this announcement during his visit to the WAPDA Engineering Academy in Faisalabad on Monday.

WAPDA’s focal person for the university also gave an update to the Chairman about the progress on important tasks to set up the university, such as creating a charter, completing a feasibility report, managing finances, and deciding what programs will be offered.

WAPDA University will have its primary campus in Islamabad and sub-campuses in Lahore and Faisalabad. The university will introduce faculties of Engineering, Management Sciences, and Social Sciences gradually.

The Chairman explained the main goals for establishing the university, saying that WAPDA University will be a leader in academics and research in various fields that are crucial for the country’s growth.

He also stated that the university will close the gap between academia and industry in Pakistan by offering curricula specifically designed for this purpose.