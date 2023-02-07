Xiaomi Poco X5 and X5 Pro Launched Starting At $250

The Poco X series is known for its high refresh rate screens, large batteries with fast charging, and cost-effective chipsets. The X5 family nails all these features and offers a 108MP camera on the Pro model, even though camera quality is not usually a focus.

The vanilla Poco X5 is also tagging along, but we’ll talk about that later.

Poco X5 Pro

The Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is the follow-up to last year’s X4 Pro. It features a slimmer design, measuring 7.9mm, making it the thinnest X-phone and the third thinnest in the Poco line-up, behind only a couple of F-phones.

The main improvement in this generation is the Snapdragon 778G, a 6nm chip from TSMC with a high-end Adreno 642L GPU, providing faster performance across the board compared to the Snapdragon 695 in the X4 Pro.

This year, the Pro model has double the base storage of 128 GB but retains 6 GB RAM. If you want more storage and RAM, you can opt for the 8 GB/256 GB variant, with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 memory. The device runs on Android 12 with the Poco-specific MIUI 14.

The display has been improved as well, maintaining its 6.67″ AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400px, 120Hz refresh rate, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It now displays 10-bit color with 100% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space and has increased brightness, reaching 900 nits peak (up from 700 nits).

The camera system remains unchanged, consisting of a 108MP main module with a 1/1.52″ sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle module with a 120° field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera. But all of these cameras are improved due to the Snapdragon 778G chip, which enables 4K video recording and faster image processing.

The 5,000 mAh battery comes with 67W fast charging and a supporting charger is included in the box.

The Poco X5 Pro will be available in Blue, Black, and the brand’s trademark Yellow at a starting price of $300.

Poco X5

The Xiaomi Poco X5 retains the Snapdragon 695 chipset from the X4 Pro but doubles the base storage to 128 GB. It also offers an 8 GB/256 GB configuration and goes a step further by including a microSD slot for up to 1 TB of additional storage. The basic model runs on the older MIUI 13 for Poco out of the box.

The display on the X5 is 6.67″ in size and has the same FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate as the Pro model. However, it is an 8-bit panel and has an older Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Despite this, it boasts a higher peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

The camera and battery of the X5 are similar to what a vanilla Poco X4 would have been if it existed. The X5 has a 48MP main camera (limited to 1080p video capture due to the chipset), an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 118° field of view, a 2MP macro camera, and a 13MP front-facing camera.

Battery capacity is at 5,000 mAh, just like the Pro phone, but the fast charging has been toned down to 33W.

The vanilla Poco X5 starts at $250 and it will be available in Blue, Black, and Green paint jobs.

Specifications