OnePlus 11 Lands in the Global Market for $699

The OnePlus 11 has arrived in the global market a month after becoming official in China. The global launch comes right alongside the Indian launch, which unveiled the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Pad, and more.

The OnePlus 11 is the company’s top-of-the-line flagship device, having discarded the Pro label. It boasts a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED LTPO3 display with a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels and an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz, reaching a maximum brightness of 1300 nits.

The front also has a 16MP selfie camera. On the back, it boasts a 50MP f/1.8 24mm primary camera (IMX890 – 1/1.56″), a 32MP f/2.0 48mm 2x zoom camera (IMX709 – 1/1.56″), and a 48MP 115-degree FoV f/2.2 ultrawide unit with autofocus and macro capabilities (IMX581 – 1/2.0″).

The OnePlus 11 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 4nm chipset and comes with either 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM, with storage options of 128 GB or 256 GB respectively.

It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W SUPERVOOC wired charging, except for North American buyers who will receive 80W SUPERVOOC wired charging (with a claimed 1-100% charge in 27 minutes). However, the device does not have wireless charging capabilities.

According to OnePlus, the 11 is the first device from the company to receive four major OxygenOS updates and five years of security updates.

The phone is offered in two colors: Titan Black with a matte, frosted glass panel finish, and Eternal Green with a glossy finish. Pre-orders for the device start today, with prices starting at $699 for the 8 GB/128 GB model and $799 for the 16 GB/256 GB variant.