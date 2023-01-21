OnePlus Concept Two to Show Off Cutting Edge Technology at MWC 2023: Leak

Mobile World Congress (MWC) is an annual technology fair taking place in Barcelona, Spain from February 27th to March 3rd this year. The event is similar to CES and is a platform for smartphone manufacturers to showcase new and innovative products.

While OnePlus has not officially confirmed its presence at MWC 2023, leakster Max Jambor has revealed that the company plans to announce a new concept phone at the event, namely the OnePlus Concept Two.

However, there is currently limited information available about what the device will include. As with all concept products, it is expected to feature cutting-edge technologies and industry-first features.

It’s important to note that concept phones are not guaranteed to be released commercially, but some of their features may appear in future mainstream devices, which is what makes them exciting.

OnePlus Concept Two may be very different from Concept One which was unveiled at CES in 2020. The smartphone industry has developed quite a bit since then and OnePlus will definitely have new things to show off.

Concept One was developed in partnership with car maker Mclaren and it featured a leather textured back panel and a vertically running black strip in the middle.

This black strip housed three camera lenses that disappeared when not in use. Despite being an intriguing concept, it ultimately did not make it to the market.

It is possible that the OnePlus Concept Two, to be showcased at MWC 2023, will reveal the company’s ambition for a foldable phone. However, further information will only be available when the event takes place next month.

Until then, we can only rely on leaks and teasers for more information.