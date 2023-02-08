Largest Ever Group of Pakistani IT Companies Attend International Technology Conference

The largest delegation of Pakistani companies, as stated by [email protected] and Pakistan’s Embassy in Riyadh, is attending the LEAP 2023 technology convention in Saudi Arabia from February 6th to 9th.

LEAP 2023 is a global technology event that aims to bring together leading companies, innovators, experts, mentors, and investors to explore new ideas, form new partnerships, and harness the limitless potential of technology to create a better future.

[email protected] Chairman Zohaib Khan said on Twitter:

Discover the best of Pakistani tech at #LEAP23. Don’t miss out on Pakistan’s biggest-ever delegation to attend one of the landmark #tech events of the year.

This year, 18 leading Pakistani IT and telecom companies and 10 startups are participating in LEAP in partnership with TDAP, PSEB, and [email protected]

The companies specialize in fields such as AI, IoT, blockchain and cryptocurrency, robotics, 3D printing, space and satellites, biotech, quantum, fintech, 5G, open source, unmanned systems, and data services.

The Pakistan Trade Mission in Riyadh is providing support for all visiting Pakistani companies, and Minister of Trade and Investment, Azhar Ali Dahar, has arranged a series of business meetings and B2B sessions for the Pakistani delegates with the Riyadh Chambers, the Saudi Federation of Chambers, and leading Saudi IT companies.

The embassy in Riyadh said:

The effort is concentrated toward representing Pakistan as a Tech Destination and shine the light on IT export potential of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning that last year, Pakistan’s IT industry experienced a growth of 77%, and IT exports increased by 15% during the period from 2019 to 2022. IT exports alone generated $2.6 billion during the period.