Suzuki to Shut Down Manufacturing Operations in Pakistan Again

Operational troubles continue to pound Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) forcing it to announce another series of non-production days (NPDs) for February 2023.

A recent notification highlights that the company will halt its production and assembly operations from February 13, 2023 to February 17, 2023, citing an inventory shortage due to import restrictions by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The company highlighted that the motorcycle production unit will remain operational and that it will communicate accordingly in case of a change in plans.

The notification reads:

Last month, the company announced 10 non-production days (NPDs) citing the same reasons. This will likely have an adverse impact on PSMC’s market share.

Recently, Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HACL) increased the prices of its cars for the 2nd time within two weeks. The company blamed the local currency devaluation as the reason for the price hikes. Shortly after, Master Changan Motors Limited (MCML) increased the prices of its cars by up to a jaw-dropping Rs. 10.5 million.

Reports suggest that other automakers might follow the same strategy as HACL, including PSMC.