CDA Launches Massive Anti-Encroachment Operation Across Islamabad

Captain (ret.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), led a major operation against encroachment in the capital city yesterday.

The anti-encroachment operation began at Taramari Chowk and ended at Panjgaran on a two-kilometer stretch of Lehtrar Road. Ther, the company, cleared illegal structures encroaching onto the roads.

A number of illegal bus stops were eliminated from Tarnol, and the structures were demolished. The department cleared eleven residential quarters, 53 sheds, two block factories, 35 fruit stalls, and 19 signboards during the operation to clear the road for smooth traffic flow.

On G.T. Road near Tarnol, another team demolished nine kiosks, eight quarters, eleven tire shops, fourteen containers, four eateries, and several other illegal structures.

According to a CDA official, the enforcement wing will continue operations against encroachment in both urban and rural areas of Islamabad, as directed by the CDA chairman.

Margalla Avenue Open for Traffic

The long-awaited Margalla highway is now open. The majority of the northern portion of the road is complete and accessible to regular traffic.

Margalla Avenue is a 33-kilometer road in the Islamabad neighborhood of Margalla Hills. The road provides easy access to the N-5 National Highway from the tenth and eleventh sectors of Islamabad as an alternative to the Srinagar Highway.

The CDA board has also approved the preliminary design of a 3.4-kilometer road in Sangjani that will connect the motorway to Islamabad’s Margalla Avenue. A formal notification stated that the project requires alterations to the master plan for Islamabad.