Lahore Qalandars’ New Anthem for PSL 8 Released [Video]

Lahore Qalandars released their new anthem for the PSL 8 showcasing the team’s journey to glory.

Lahore Qalandars have released their official team anthem for the upcoming PSL 8 season, titled “Qalandar Hum”. The anthem, which has been sung by J. Ali and written by Zeeshan Hussain, is a celebration of the team’s journey and mission.

The music video has been directed by Sameen Rana, the CEO of Lahore Qalandars, and highlights the progress of superstars like Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf from the Player Development Program to the team’s first trophy win last year.

The anthem also features the Lahore Qalandars’ slogan for PSL 8, “Sochna Be Mana Hai”. With the anthem, the team is looking to motivate and inspire its players and fans, and to show the world their commitment to finding and nurturing talent.

Lahore Qalandars will kick off their PSL 8 journey on 13th February in the opening match against Multan Sultans. The defending champions will aim for a victorious start as they look to retain their title from the previous year.