PSL 8 Anthem Leaked Before Official Launch This Year As Well [Video]

Videos of the much-awaited PSL 8 Anthem’s rehearsals got leaked on social media before the official release of the song.

While cricket fans eagerly wait for the anthem of the Pakistan Super League, there is mostly controversy surrounding the much-hyped cricket anthem. This year, the anthem of the PSL already suffered a delay, mainly due to the change in the administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board.

But now, the videos from the rehearsals of the official anthem video have been leaked online before the release of the song.

The leaked videos show the famous singers Shae Gill, Asim Azhar, Abdullah Siddiqui, and Faris Shafi performing the anthem on stage with a crowd witnessing the show. The music video seems to align with the theme of the previous PSL anthems. A clip also featured a rap from Faris Shafi suggesting that the anthem will be a blend of different styles of the artists involved in the project.

It is pertinent to mention that the PSL 7’s anthem was also leaked on social media last year before the official release.