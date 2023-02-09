NA Committee Takes Strong Stand to Fire CAA and PIA Officials

The special committee of the National Assembly in charge of rehiring fired personnel has reprimanded high-ranking officers from the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) for not following its instructions.

The committee has sent a letter to the Establishment Division, calling for the firing of the aviation secretary, CAA Director General (DG), and PIA CEO for not reinstating employees who were dismissed for having fake degrees.

Earlier, the committee had issued a directive to reinstate employees who were fired on these allegations in 2009 and to restore the privileges of 840 employees, along with closing any complaints against them.

However, senior aviation officials not only disregarded this directive but also failed to attend the committee’s scheduled meeting. In response, the committee has demanded that these officials be removed and the terminated employees be reinstated by the Establishment Division.