Real World Prison Break: Dangerous Dacoit Escapes from Hole in Prison Van in Islamabad

A prisoner being held on remand escaped from a congested prison van on its way to the district and sessions court in the F-8 sector of Islamabad, according to reports. The escapee was among several convicts being transferred from Adiala Prison.

Upon investigation, the remaining detainees told a police officer that the escaped prisoner had escaped through a hole in the floor of the van. The capital police have filed a case with the Margalla police, citing sections 223, 224, and 155 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The motor transport (MT) wing and personnel from the logistical division are responsible for the maintenance of the prison vehicles.

However, it was revealed that the floor of the designated transportation vehicle was rusted and the authorities who failed to repair it are being held accountable for the escape. An investigation has been launched against the assistant sub-inspector (ASI), a member of the police security guard unit.

A team of police security officers was transporting 30 remand prisoners from Adiala jail to the District and Sessions Court in Islamabad. One prisoner was found to be missing upon their arrival at the court. The investigation revealed that the escaped prisoner fled on Johar Road F-8. The Koral police had originally arrested the fugitive.