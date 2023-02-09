Senate Body Stresses Need to Regulate LPG Industry

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat has stressed the need for legislation to ensure regulation of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry.

The meeting of the committee held on Thursday, with Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad in the Chair, deliberated over the recent LPG blast incidents.

The committee asserted that in order to make LPG usage safe in the country, it is essential that all LPG manufacturing companies come under the ambit of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA). The committee agreed that heavy fines should be imposed on those companies that fail to comply.

The committee stressed stringent policing against perpetrators and follow-ups of registered cases were recommended. The committee chairman directed that details of all incidents along with follow-up action may be presented to the Committee within 15 days.

The committee passed the National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2022 with amendments that was introduced by Senator Seemee Ezdi.

The committee chairman lauded the bill and the efforts to bring forward a comprehensive document that will play an important role in streamlining the efforts for disaster management and will prove a binding provision for the commission to meet regularly on a quarterly basis.

Discussing the Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022 introduced by Senator Abdul Qadir, the committee recommended that in order to ensure that political leadership finds sound advice a committee must be formed that will take members of Parliament (one from the Senate and one from the National Assembly) as well as members of the Provincial Assemblies on board.

While considering the Tosha Khana (Management and Regulation) Bill, 2022, the committee was of the view that it was a good collaborative effort with good intentions that will outline the etiquette for Tosha Khana. The committee chairman directed the Ministry to review the Bill and its various clauses in detail and submit it to the committee with recommendations for deliberation within a week.

The meeting was attended by Senators Seemee Ezdi, Khalida Ateeb, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Mohammad Akram, Syed Waqar Mehdi, Bahramand Khan Tangi, and Abdul Qadir along with senior officers of the Cabinet Division, Establishment Division, and OGRA.