Afridi Says Amir, Imad Should Prove Themselves in PSL to Make National Comeback

Former Pakistani cricketer, Shahid Afridi has stated that the return of Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim to the national team will be entirely dependent on their performance in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Speaking to the media, the former cricketer said that both players have been playing cricket for some time and are eager to return to the national setup.

ALSO READ Islamabad United Unveil Twin Cities Inspired Kits for PSL 8

Shahid Afridi added that the upcoming edition of the PSL is an ideal platform for both cricketers to showcase their performance and form.

“I think that depends on your mindset if you have any goals set for the PSL. It depends if you want to stay average or compare yourself with the top-class cricketers,” he said.

While responding to a question about Karachi Kings’ last year’s campaign, Shahid Afridi stated that it is obvious that there was a problem within the franchise.

ALSO READ High Court Judges Demand Free VVIP Tickets for PSL 8 [Update]

Shahid Afridi went on to say that if a team is not performing satisfactorily, there could be a problem with the captaincy, management, or coaching.

Last month PCB Chairman, Najam Sethi, said that “I think he [Amir] has redeemed himself. As a result, we gave him a chance and he’s been playing.”

Earlier this month, the newly appointed Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed, said that they may consider recalling Mohammad Amir to the team if he fits in with the current lineup.