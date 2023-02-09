High Court Judges Demand Free VVIP Tickets for PSL 8 [Update]

The Multan Bench of Lahore High Court has now withdrawn the letter, terming it a mistake in the first place. The letter was withdrawn after the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, intervened in the matter.

Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court has written a letter to the PCB demanding free VVIP tickets for the PSL 8 matches.

A letter from the Multan Bench of the Lahore High Court to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently surfaced online, revealing a demand from the Judges for free tickets to the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 8. The letter, written on February 8th, requests access to the Chairman Box, 30 VVIP passes, and red vehicle stickers for the opening ceremony, as well as 25 passes for each match in Multan.

The letter expressed the ‘desire’ of the High Court judges and their families to watch the PSL 8 matches.

According to the sources, the new letter was written after a previous letter from the Lahore High Court was declined by the Pakistan Cricket Board. PCB Chairman Najam Sethi has already refused to provide any free passes and access to the Chairman Box for the matches of the PSL 8.

Lahore High Court has sought 30 VIP passes & red vehicle stickers for opening ceremony of PSL. LHC also asked PBC to arrange 25 passes of each match scheduled in Mulan as per 'desire of lordships in letter & spirit' pic.twitter.com/vpkB2RHCrs — Hasnaat Malik (@HasnaatMalik) February 9, 2023

Reacting to the issue, the public has deemed it unfair for government officials to use their position of power to secure such perks and benefits for themselves and their families.

The controversy surrounding the request for free PSL tickets has once again raised questions about the use of power and influence for personal luxury by government officials which remains a pressing issue in the country.