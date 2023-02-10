Islamabad United Unveil Twin Cities Inspired Kits for PSL 8

By Saad Nasir | Published Feb 10, 2023 | 10:51 am

The hype around the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is at an all-time high, with the tournament now just a few days away. Keeping up with the festivities, many of the PSL franchises have unveiled new jerseys for the tournament, with Islamabad United being the latest one.

Two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United, have unveiled their unique home and away kits for the eighth edition. United, one of the most popular and innovative PSL franchises, decided to unveil their kits on Islamabad United Metaverse, where the fans enjoyed a unique and engaging experience.

The home jersey is in Islamabad’s traditional colors of red and yellow while the away jersey is in pink and yellow.

Both jerseys pay homage to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) by incorporating the map of the three areas. Islamabad’s map in printed across the torso, while GB’s map in incorporated high at the back. Rawalpindi’s map is included at the lower back of the jersey.

Check out the jersey’s here:

PSL 2023 is set to commence on 13 February with defending champions Lahore Qalandars visiting Multan to face Multan Sultans in the opening encounter. Islamabad United will play their first match on 16 February, against Karachi Kings at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Saad Nasir

