Kamran Akmal Steps Down as National Selector Due to Media Commitments

Former wicket-keeper batter, Kamran Akmal, has stepped down as national selector to fulfill a commitment with a local news channel as an analyst during the upcoming Pakistan Super League season (PSL).

While taking to his Twitter account, Kamran Akmal expressed regret over his decision but emphasized that he must honor his contractual obligations with the TV channel.

The former opener further added that he has informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management of his decision, adding that the board has accepted his decision.

Akmal went on to say that once his contract with a private channel completes, he will inform the management and will be eager to put his skills to use for the board.

The 41-year-old, who recently announced retirement from all forms of cricket, had been named chairman of the junior selection committee and a member of the senior men’s selection panel.

The Lahore-born cricketer is currently with Peshawar Zalmi as a batting consultant for one week. Recently, he was spotted while sharing advice with Babar Azam, who is leading the side after switching from Karachi Kings.