PCB Denies Islamabad United Permission to Practice at Pindi Stadium

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the request of Islamabad United for allowing the Men in Red to hold practice sessions at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ahead of PSL.

As per the details, the team asked the cricket authority for permission to conduct practice sessions at the venue, but the request was denied due to security concerns.

Islamabad United players are expected to arrive in Karachi today for training, with the exception of captain Shadab Khan, who will arrive a day later due to his wedding.

Meanwhile, all other teams are practicing in Karachi, with the exception of Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars, who will play their first match on February 13 in Multan.

The Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United will kick off their PSL 8 campaign against the Karachi Kings on February 16 at the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

After being eliminated in the Eliminator 2 of PSL 7, the two-time champions will be determined to go the distance this season and lift the trophy.

As per the announced schedule, Rawalpindi will host 11 matches, Karachi and Lahore will host nine matches each, and Multan will have five home games this year.

As the tournament nears its kick-off, the excitement and anticipation among fans is palpable, and they can not wait to see their favorite teams in action.