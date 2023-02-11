Rape Case Investigation Officer Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Victim

A rape victim has come forward alleging that she was sexually assaulted by Hayer Saqlain Gondal, who was in charge of investigations.

The victim had already registered a rape complaint at the Hayer Police Station and the suspect, Abdullah, was the alleged perpetrator in the case being investigated by the anti-gender-based crime cell in Mustafabad.

ALSO READ Twitter is Making Millions From Accounts Spreading Hate and Conspiracy

The victim contacted Gondal for assistance in catching the suspect, and he assured her of support, promising to arrest the accused.

However, when the officer called her to a location on Bedian Road to identify the suspect’s house, he instead drove her to a hotel where he allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted her.

ALSO READ Lahore High Court Bans Tree Cutting to Control Smog

Gondal had recently gained fame for his singing talent on TikTok, but the police higher-ups banned officers from making and uploading videos on the platform.

Lahore DIG Investigations Sohail Sukhera has demanded a thorough inquiry and a report from SSP investigation, Anoush Masood Chaudhry, within the next 24 hours.