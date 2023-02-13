GPS Disruptions at Lahore and Sialkot Airports Threaten Flight Safety

The disruption of GPS signal transmission at Allama Iqbal International Airport and Sialkot International Airport is endangering aircraft safety, according to reports.

Using satellite-based radio navigation, the GPS system delivers essential information to pilots, such as geolocation and time, allowing them to fly along chosen routes.

The unexpected absence of signals within a 100 km radius of these airports has been upsetting pilots during takeoff and landing, with over 25 flights impacted since December last year.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) issued a NOTAM (Notice to Air Men), warning pilots of the GPS signal failure and recommending them to keep in touch with air traffic controllers prior to landing. The NOTAM also instructs pilots to seek quick assistance from air traffic control officers in the event of issues before landing.

Recently, two international airlines experienced GPS system difficulties prior to arrival at Sialkot Airport, but the pilots were able to land safely with the aid of air traffic controllers. However, the GPS problem remains a severe concern, since it might lead to a fatal accident if not corrected immediately, putting passengers’ lives in danger.