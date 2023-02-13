Habib University Hosts Annual Fundraiser “Al-Ihsan” to Support Access to Higher Education in Pakistan

In recent years, the cost of higher education has become a major concern for students and their families in Pakistan. With the increasing inflation rate and economic problems, many students are struggling to afford higher education.

This situation has become even more dire due to recent floods, which have devastated many areas of the country and created financial difficulties for many families.

Despite these challenges, there are some institutions in Pakistan that are making an effort to provide quality education to students, regardless of their financial background.

One such institution is Habib University in Karachi. Founded in 2014, Habib University has established itself as a leader in providing quality education to students from diverse backgrounds.

Habib University has been working towards providing access to quality higher education for talented and deserving students from marginalized backgrounds in Pakistan.

In its efforts to increase community support for this cause, the university hosted its annual fundraiser event, Al-Ihsan – The Beauty of Generosity, Islam’s Profound Tradition of Giving, on February 12, 2023, in Karachi.

The event was attended by prominent philanthropists, entrepreneurs, academicians, intellectual influencers, and other inspiring personalities who appreciated the University’s unique and contextually rooted intellectual experience and its commitment to creating access for talented students of Pakistan.

The event began with a recitation of the Holy Qur’an by Basil Ali Khan, a Computer Science major from the Class of 2026. The Master of the Ceremony, Syed Hammad Mukhtar, an HU TOPS Scholar and Electrical Engineering Alumnus ’22, welcomed the guests and highlighted the exceptional work of Habib University in providing access to higher education for talented and deserving students.

The theme of the evening, Al-Ihsan, was introduced by Swaleha Muhammad Saleem, an HU TOPS Scholar and Computer Science Alumna ’22. She spoke about the impact of the Mohsineen’s (generous supporters) contributions in providing access to higher education for students who otherwise would have been denied this opportunity.

She also shared how the university’s support has allowed her and Hammad to thrive and succeed despite financial disadvantages and societal barriers.

Syed Hammad Mukhtar, who is also an HU TOPS Scholar and Electrical Engineering Alumnus ’22, shared his personal story with the audience. He spoke about how Habib University’s merit-based admission policy and financial aid framework made it possible for him and many other deserving students to avail this opportunity and succeed in higher education.

Shahbaz Malik, one of the founding community members of Habib University and President & CEO of Hilton Pharma (Pvt.) Ltd, spoke about the University’s transformative educational experience for the youth and its promotion of diversity by supporting students from various socioeconomic backgrounds.

This, he said, was a major inspiration for his family to become ambassadors and supporters of this cause.

Wasif Rizvi, President of Habib University, recognized and appreciated the Mohsineen’s contributions to the university and the students’ education. He highlighted how Habib University is delivering on its mission of supporting higher education as a crucial part of its philanthropic ethos.

In his concluding remarks, Bashir Ali Mohammad, Chairman of Gul Ahmed Textiles and Chair of Resource Development Committee, Habib University Foundation, called upon everyone to channel their generous spirit towards supporting higher education and to expand the movement to reshape Pakistan’s future.

The Al-Ihsan Fundraiser Event was a testament to the University’s commitment to providing access to higher education for talented and deserving students and the impact it has had on the lives of its students.

The Mohsineen’s generosity has allowed the university to continue its historic mission of supporting higher education and has inspired the students to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on society.