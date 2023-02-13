Pakistan Army and Rangers to Take Control of Security Arrangements for PSL 8

In a major move, the federal cabinet has given its nod for the deployment of the army and rangers for the security of the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

According to the details, this development came as the country prepares for what promises to be an exciting and highly anticipated eighth edition of the PSL.

Sources close to the Interior Ministry have confirmed that the decision was taken through circulation and has now been approved by the cabinet.

This marks a significant milestone in the lead-up to the PSL, as the country looks to ensure the safety and security of all players, fans, and officials.

As per the announced schedule, the PSL matches will be played across four cities in Pakistan, including Lahore, Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi.

The deployment of the army and rangers will serve to provide an extra layer of security, ensuring that the tournament can be held smoothly and without any disruptions.

The PSL has come a long way since its inception, and the latest move by the federal cabinet only emphasizes the country’s importance of this sporting event.

With some of the biggest names set to compete, the upcoming PSL promises to be a celebration of the sport as well as a showcase of rich cricketing heritage.