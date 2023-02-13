Multan Sultans Suffer Huge Injury Blow Just Before PSL 8

Multan Sultans suffered a major blow ahead of the PSL opener when their star foreign player, Josh Little, was injured during a warm-up match in South Africa.

The injury of the Irish cricketer, which is confirmed by the team, is believed to be a sprained leg, causing concern among cricket fans and experts alike.

Little, who is widely regarded as one of the most promising young fast bowlers, was preparing for a match against the Jozi Giants when he was injured.

As per media reports, the pacer was clearly in pain and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he underwent medical tests.

The Multan Sultans’ management confirmed Little’s injury and stated that they are closely monitoring his condition and will provide an update as needed.

The official further added that the management is in contact with Cricket Ireland and is awaiting a full update on Little’s availability for the month-long league.

The issue of a replacement has also arisen as a result of this development. The former champions are currently deciding who will fill Little’s shoes.

Little’s injury is a significant loss for Multan Sultans and the cricket world, and the team will be looking to get him back on the field as soon as possible.