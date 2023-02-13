World Cricket’s Biggest T20 Superstars Join Multan Sultans Squad for PSL 8

Star West Indies all-rounder, Kieron Pollard, and South African batter, David Miller, have joined the Multan Sultans squad ahead of the first game of the season.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led team will lock horns against the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars, today after the opening ceremony at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Multan Sultan picked David Miller in the platinum category for the eighth edition while Kieron Pollard was added as a replacement player to the squad.

The West Indies all-rounder is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in T20 cricket, having played 614 matches, scoring 11,915 runs at a strike rate of 150.25 and an average of 31.02.

David Miller is also well-known in T20 cricket, having scored 9,180 runs at an average of 36.42 in 419 matches.

Meanwhile, Multan Sultans suffered a major setback before the start of their season when Ireland star Josh Little was injured in a warm-up game in South Africa.

However, it was reported that the management is in close contact with the Ireland cricket board and will issue an official statement regarding his availability soon.

