Toyota to Launch a Cheap Yaris Hybrid in Thailand

Hybrid cars are massively popular in the ASEAN region. The market is ripe with numerous hybrid cars, with Honda City being its front-runner.

Toyota has decided to challenge Honda with the upcoming Yaris Hybrid. According to a recent update, Thailand will soon get a Hybrid version of Toyota’s best-selling sedan by Q3 or Q4 2023.

As per details, the most recent Toyota hybrid for this region uses Daihatsu’s single series-type motor. In this setup, the engine doesn’t drive the wheels but acts as a generator to charge the high-voltage battery.

This ensures that the combustion engine is always working at its most fuel-efficient speed, regardless of the speed of the vehicle. The Yaris Hybrid will feature a 1.5-liter engine, while the hybrid electric motor will be from the Daihatsu e-Smart Hybrid lineup.

The report adds that Toyota is using a cheaper hybrid setup to price the Yaris Hybrid below the Honda City Hybrid, which costs a whopping Rs. 6.7 million.

A Downside

While the Yaris’ powertrain may be relatively frugal, it will have a much weaker performance compared to Honda City Hybrid. The latter uses dual-hybrid motors and a gasoline engine to power the front wheels, allowing for strong acceleration.

Yaris, on the other hand, uses a single motor to power the wheels, while the engine powers the hybrid battery. The car prioritizes fuel economy over performance, which may polarize its potential buyers.

Although, its low price may allow Toyota to popularize its most popular sedan further, maybe even in Pakistan.