Here’s Multan’s Traffic Plan for PSL-8 Matches

City Traffic Police (CTP) Multan has announced a traffic and parking plan specifically for the PSL-8 matches, as they’re expected to attract thousands of spectators, causing traffic jams near the Multan Cricket Stadium.

According to the advisory, CTP Multan has developed a parking lot in Fatima Jinnah Town. Citizens are advised to park responsibly and to use the navigation signs installed in the area.

These routes will remain closed during the PSL-8 matches:

Roads connecting SP Chowk to Kayanpur Chowk, Kayanpur Chowk to Bahawalpur Bypass, and Bahawalpur Bypass to Stadium Chowk will be temporarily closed.

Roads from SP Chowk and Kayanpur Chowk to Sher Shah Interchange, as well as from Shah Rukn-e-Alam Interchange to Wehari Road, Babar Chowk to Stadium Chowk, will be closed.

The route from Stadium Morr on Wehari Road to Stadium Morr on Badhla Road will be barricaded for security.

Nawan Shehr Chowk is closed to traffic from all 4 sides since 9 February.

Also, CTP Multan hasn’t revealed the exact timing for the road closures. However, they are expected to be closed before the PSL-8 matches.

Citizens can use routes between Tariq Morr to SP Chowk and Abdali Masjid Road to Dera Ada Chowk for diversion. The road from Ghanta Ghar to Kachehri, as well as the route between Kalma Chowk and Tariq Morr, will also remain open to traffic.

All citizens traveling near the stadium must carry their NIC and PSL match tickets. They must also cooperate with the traffic police stationed in the area. Chingchi, Auto Rickshaws, and unauthorized vehicles won’t be permitted in the parking lot. Citizens can also tune in on CTP Multan’s FM 88.6 for traffic updates.

It is worth noting that the inaugural PSL-8 match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars will start at 7:30 PM at Multan Cricket Stadium today.