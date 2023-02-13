Proton is Returning Money to Customers Due to Delivery Delays

The automotive industry’s struggle continues with multiple carmakers taking measures to mitigate the damages.

According to a recent update, Proton Pakistan is also experiencing delivery delays due to sluggish production. Consequently, the automaker has decided to offer a 100% refund to customers who had booked cars recently.

The company will reportedly follow a first-in, first-out booking cancellation policy, whereby customers who requested a booking cancellation in August 2022 will be refunded in February 2023, while requests for September 2022 will be processed in March 2023, and so forth.

A Similar Strategy

Last week, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) also decided to offer a booking refund to its customers with markup due to lengthy delivery delays.

In a recent address, CEO of Toyota IMC Ali Asghar Jamali stated that the weakening economy and production cuts are causing vehicle delivery delays.

ALSO READ Daihatsu to Launch a Suzuki Jimny Competitor This Year

He stated: