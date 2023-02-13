News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Proton is Returning Money to Customers Due to Delivery Delays

Published Feb 13, 2023

The automotive industry’s struggle continues with multiple carmakers taking measures to mitigate the damages.

According to a recent update, Proton Pakistan is also experiencing delivery delays due to sluggish production. Consequently, the automaker has decided to offer a 100% refund to customers who had booked cars recently.

The company will reportedly follow a first-in, first-out booking cancellation policy, whereby customers who requested a booking cancellation in August 2022 will be refunded in February 2023, while requests for September 2022 will be processed in March 2023, and so forth.

A Similar Strategy

Last week, Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) also decided to offer a booking refund to its customers with markup due to lengthy delivery delays.

In a recent address, CEO of Toyota IMC Ali Asghar Jamali stated that the weakening economy and production cuts are causing vehicle delivery delays.

He stated:

We are forced to currently operate at 40-45 per cent of our capacity. Unless these restrictions are eased, complete plant closures and total non-production will be inevitable. The continued weake­n­­ing of the rupee will push the cost of production higher, in turn rest­ricting manufacturers’ bottom line in the forthcoming quarters because of reduced volumes, dem­and and supply issues, and low margins.


