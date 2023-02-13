UAE Residents Can Travel to Hong Kong for Free

By Salman Ahmed | Published Feb 13, 2023 | 1:11 pm

Hong Kong government has announced 500,000 free plane tickets for travelers all around the world under a campaign called ‘Hello Hong Kong’ to boost tourism in the city. The move comes after the city experienced a dip in tourism due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

The government is also offering goodies and vouchers to attract travelers to the city so they can experience its diverse culture.

ALSO READ

Hong Kong’s Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, Algernon Yau Ying Wah, has invited UAE residents as well. He said that people purchasing tickets from Dubai will be given free return tickets after the approval of the tourism board.

Hong Kong is spending over $254 million on the 500,000 tickets. It hopes to attract many travelers from UAE and the Middle East. Before the pandemic, Hong Kong received around 56 million tourists per year. By 2022, the number plummeted to 100,000.

ALSO READ

Free tickets will be given by 3 of Hong Kong’s airlines, Cathay Pacific, HK Express, and Hong Kong Airlines. UAE tourists can enroll in the flight ticket lottery on the ‘World of Winners’ portal on Hong Kong Airport’s website from 1 March.

Tickets will be given in 3 phases, from 1 March in Southeast Asia, from 1 April in China, and from 1 May in the rest of the world.

Salman Ahmed

lens

Arslan Khan Melts Bride Hira Khan’s Heart With a Surprise Dance [Videos]
Read more in lens

proproperty

Parliamentary Panel Addresses Housing Authority Issues and Progress
Read more in proproperty
close
>