Karachi Police is Facing a Shortage of 18,000 Personnel: AIG

Javed Alam Odho, Additional Inspector General (AIG) Karachi, disclosed that the city’s police are facing a shortage of 18,000 police personnel, according to reports. Additionally, the AIG highlighted mobile phone snatching as the most significant issue facing the city.

To combat street crimes, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been created and the AIG is confident that after the government issues a notification, crime rates will drop significantly.

ALSO READ Traffic Warden Suspended for Brutalizing British-Pakistani

The absence of police personnel is a serious problem, with 3,200 mobile phones stolen this year alone, however, authorities plan to hire 5,000 additional officers.

Recently, the AIG reported 93 street crime incidents within one day and presented a detailed report of these offenses to Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah earlier this month.

ALSO READ LDA Seals Multiple Buildings Due to Illegal Commercialization

As per the report, these included 36 cases of mobile phone and cash snatching, 10 cases of dacoity, 69 thefts, eight car thefts, and six motorcycle thefts.