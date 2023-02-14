Wasim Akram Opens Up on His Experience of Acting in Movie With Wife Shaniera

Former Pakistani pacer, Wasim Akram is set to make his debut in the film industry alongside his wife, Shaniera Akram. The film is slated to release on Eid-ul-Fitr this year.

The film, Money Back Guarantee, directed by renowned actor and director, Faisal Qureshi, also stars Pakistani actors, Fawad Khan and John Rambo.

Speaking in an interview, Akram revealed that he was drawn to acting after receiving a call from Faisal Qureshi, who had worked with him on some commercials.

In response to a question about his experience, Akram stated that his 30 years of working in advertisements provided him with a good understanding of cameras and lights.

The Lahore-born cricketer also admitted that acting is a difficult job, especially for newcomers, and that he did not take any acting lessons for the film.

The legendary pacer also mentioned how much he enjoyed working with Shaniera in the film and praised the director, Faisal Qureshi, for his excellent set preparation.

Akram was optimistic about the film’s box office success without worrying about its performance due to his experience playing cricket in front of millions of fans over the years.

In the much-anticipated film, the former Pakistani captain plays the character of the president of a fictitious bank and engages in a chair battle with Fawad Khan’s character.