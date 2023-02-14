Peshawar Zalmi Drop Official Anthem’s Teaser for PSL 8 [Video]

Peshawar Zalmi fans can rejoice as the much-anticipated teaser of their main anthem for the ongoing eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been released.

This year’s anthem will feature renowned actor, Hamza Ali Abbasi, who has performed in a unique way to provide cricket fans with an unforgettable experience.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

It is worth noting that, in addition to being a part of their official anthem, Abbasi has been named the Peshawar Zalmi ambassador for PSL 8.

The anthem is set to rock the tournament, with Ultmish as the final vocalist, who previously won hearts with the last anthem with his soulful voice.

Ultmish is joined in the anthem by Khumariya, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s famous Pashto band, who previously composed a beautiful regional anthem for Peshawar Zalmi.

The anthem will also feature Bilal Awaaz, who also participated in American Idol, and Zahoor from Mardan. The anthem, produced by international producer Naughty Boy, is sure to be a hit with fans.

It is worth noting that the Babar Azam-led side will face Karachi Kings in their campaign opener today at National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads