Court Orders Geo Super to Stop Broadcasting Pakistan Super League

The Sindh High Court has issued a verdict in the case of Geo Super broadcasting Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches without rights.

According to the details, the court has ruled in favor of the original agreement between PTV and ARY Group and has barred Geo Super from showing PSL matches.

ALSO READ Karachi Issues Traffic Plan for PSL Matches Between February 14 and 26

Barrister Ayyan Memon, who represented ARY, confirmed that Geo Super had approached the court for permission to show the ongoing edition of PSL.

The Sindh High Court has reduced their bid in the bidding process, resulting in a breach of contract that prevented the private channel from airing PSL matches.

The verdict of the court means that Geo Super can no longer broadcast PSL 8 matches, and any attempt to do so would be a contempt of court.

ALSO READ Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Head to Head Record in PSL

PTV and Geo Super lawyers were also present during the verdict, which took into account the PSL rights agreement signed between PTV and ARY/A Sport.

It is worth noting that Geo News, which operates under the Jang Group, is also the media partner of the defending champions, Lahore Qalandars.

Find out about the latest updates of the Pakistan Super League! PSL 2023, PSL Schedule, PSL Points Table, PSL Squads