Lahore to Build Pedestrian Crossing Bridge on Peco Road

Following the orders of Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd.) Azam Suleman Khan, the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has approved the construction of a crossing bridge on Peco Road.

The Rs. 78 million project will benefit the elderly, women, and children in particular by providing a safe and convenient passageway for road crossing. Peco Road is a busy thoroughfare that connects the city’s north and south.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Punjab Ombudsman’s spokesperson reported that the government aims to facilitate the masses with the bridge on the said road.

In another case, the Sheikhupura administration has taken steps to enhance tourist appeal in Ayesha Park by assigning four gardeners and carrying out necessary repairs to maintain its green surroundings.

Nine Model Roads

Earlier this month, LDA decided that it will convert nine major thoroughfares into model roads.

According to details, Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the committee to prioritize environmental reforms in Lahore. The meeting took place yesterday under LDA Director General Aamir Ahmad Khan.

In the first phase, the department will upgrade the main boulevard in Allama Iqbal Town and Johar Town G-1 Road.