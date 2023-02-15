MD NTDC Reveals the Real Reason Behind Countrywide Electricity Breakdown on 23 January

The meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Energy was held at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of the Chairman Committee, Senator Saifullah Abro on 14 February 2023.

MD NTDC gave a detailed briefing to the committee on the power breakdown on January 23 in the country. The MD said that the inquiry committee will present its report to the Federal Cabinet.

The MD said that human error was involved in the power breakdown that occurred last month. The major cause of the recent power breakdown in the country was the demand and load differential. At the time of the power breakdown, the load on the south was 65%, with a load of 1700 megawatts on three lines from Guddu. The system tripped within seconds due to frequency isolation. They said that in winter, the difference between load and demand in the main transmission lines creates disturbances.

The Standing Committee suggested building four or five power centers to protect the power system from tripping. Instead of North and South centers, the system should be further divided. This initiative will save the entire country from going into darkness.

The Committee Chairman asked whether the facility of black start is available in government power plants after tripping. IPPs are being run as the GENCO-III is not being operated. The contract for buying and selling electricity for the KEPCO power plant has ended. A private power plant was operated for black start, but not the government plants. After the recent power blackout, 9 attempts were made for restoration, but despite these efforts, the electricity system could not be restored.

After a detailed briefing, the Standing Committee directed the Energy Division to form an inter-departmental committee under the leadership of former officer Tanveer Jafri to investigate the causes of the power breakdown that occurred in the country on January 23. The Committee Chairman said that the committee should be informed by today after forming the committee under the leadership of Tanveer Jafri.

Senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Niazi, Zeeshan Khanzada, Haji Hidayatullah Khan, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo attended the meeting. Additional Secretary Power Division, MD NTDC, Chairman NEPRA, CEOs/representatives of all DISCOs and other concerned officials also attended the meeting.

The committee expressed its displeasure over the continuous non-participation of Federal Minister Power, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, and Secretary Power Division.