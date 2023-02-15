Late Night Mini-Budget Implementation Brings Sales Tax Rate Hike

The government started the implementation of the mini-budget late Tuesday night by raising the sales tax rate from 17 to 18 percent and 150 percent raise in the rates of the Federal Excise Duty on cigarettes from Feb 14, 2023.

In this connection, the FBR issued an SRO.178(I)/2023 on Tuesday night.

The imports from midnight Tuesday would be subjected to an 18 percent sales tax.

According to the notification, under the first slab of cigarettes, locally produced cigarettes if their on-pack printed retail price exceeds Rs. 9000 per 1000 cigarettes, the rate of the federal excise duty would be Rs. 16500 per thousand cigarettes.

Under the second slab, the locally produced cigarettes if their on-pack printed retail price does not exceed Rs. 9000 per thousand cigarettes, the rate of the FED would be Rs. 5050 per thousand cigarettes, the notification added.