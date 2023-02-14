Toyota Corolla Costs Almost Rs. 7 Million After Another Price Hike

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced yet another price hike for its vehicles, making it the third within a month.

Toyota IMC has blamed this hike on the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation against the US dollar (USD). The company claims to be facing difficulties in maintaining its current prices due to the economic meltdown.

Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:

Variant Old Price (Rs.) New Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Yaris GLI MT 1.3 4,079,000 4,279,000 200,000 Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 4,339,000 4,549,000 210,000 Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 4,309,000 4,519,000 210,000 Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 4,529,000 4,749,000 220,000 Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5 4,649,000 4,869,000 220,000 Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 4,929,000 5,169,000 220,000 Corolla Altis X MT 1.6 5,269,000 5,529,000 260,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i 5,749,000 6,059,000 310,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE 6,319,000 6,659,000 340,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige 6,609,000 6,939,000 330,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black 6,649,000 6,979,000 330,000 Revo V AT 2.8 12,239,000 12,859,000 620,000 Revo V AT Rocco 12,899,000 13,559,000 659,100 Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol 13,419,000 14,109,000 690,000 Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol 15,359,000 16,159,000 800,000 Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel 16,189,000 17,029,000 840,000 Fortuner Legender Diesel 17,069,000 17,959,000 890,000

Toyota IMC has observed a decent increase in sales in January 2023, mostly due to the surprisingly robust sales of the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner. The company is evidently planning to beef up its off-roader lineup in Pakistan by launching new variants of Fortuner and Hilux.

These speculations came after bystanders spotted the two off-roaders, wrapped in the same camouflage skin as the Revo Rocco and Fortuner Legender test units at PSO PUMP, Najmul Petroleum, Steel Township, NH 5, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, Sindh.

While the details are well-concealed, experts have pointed out that the vehicles are Fortuner GR and Hilux GR Sport. The company is yet to reveal any official update about the launch. Although, given the current economic situation, the launch will likely occur around late 2023 or early 2024.