Toyota Corolla Costs Almost Rs. 7 Million After Another Price Hike

Toyota Indus Motor Company (IMC) has announced yet another price hike for its vehicles, making it the third within a month.
Toyota IMC has blamed this hike on the Pakistani Rupee’s (PKR) depreciation against the US dollar (USD). The company claims to be facing difficulties in maintaining its current prices due to the economic meltdown.
Effective immediately, the new prices are as follows:
|Variant
|Old Price (Rs.)
|New Price (Rs.)
|Increase (Rs.)
|Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|4,079,000
|4,279,000
|200,000
|Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|4,339,000
|4,549,000
|210,000
|Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|4,309,000
|4,519,000
|210,000
|Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|4,529,000
|4,749,000
|220,000
|Yaris ATIV X MT 1.5
|4,649,000
|4,869,000
|220,000
|Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5
|4,929,000
|5,169,000
|220,000
|Corolla Altis X MT 1.6
|5,269,000
|5,529,000
|260,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|5,749,000
|6,059,000
|310,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i SE
|6,319,000
|6,659,000
|340,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-11.8 Beige
|6,609,000
|6,939,000
|330,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i1.8 Black
|6,649,000
|6,979,000
|330,000
|Revo V AT 2.8
|12,239,000
|12,859,000
|620,000
|Revo V AT Rocco
|12,899,000
|13,559,000
|659,100
|Fortuner 2.7 G Petrol
|13,419,000
|14,109,000
|690,000
|Fortuner 2.7 V Petrol
|15,359,000
|16,159,000
|800,000
|Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4 Diesel
|16,189,000
|17,029,000
|840,000
|Fortuner Legender Diesel
|17,069,000
|17,959,000
|890,000
Toyota IMC has observed a decent increase in sales in January 2023, mostly due to the surprisingly robust sales of the Toyota Hilux and Fortuner. The company is evidently planning to beef up its off-roader lineup in Pakistan by launching new variants of Fortuner and Hilux.
These speculations came after bystanders spotted the two off-roaders, wrapped in the same camouflage skin as the Revo Rocco and Fortuner Legender test units at PSO PUMP, Najmul Petroleum, Steel Township, NH 5, Bin Qasim Town, Karachi, Sindh.
While the details are well-concealed, experts have pointed out that the vehicles are Fortuner GR and Hilux GR Sport. The company is yet to reveal any official update about the launch. Although, given the current economic situation, the launch will likely occur around late 2023 or early 2024.