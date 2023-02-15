Sting Operation: BCCI Chief Selector Caught Confirming That Indian Players Take Drugs to Gain Fitness

In a stunning revelation, Chetan Sharma, BCCI Chief Selector, has blown the whistle on some of his own players for allegedly using performance-enhancing injections to stay fit.

In an exclusive sting operation by Zee News, Sharma can be seen spilling the beans and claiming that these players are well aware of the dope tests and know how to evade them without getting caught.

This is a serious matter that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world. The use of performance-enhancing drugs is a hotly debated issue in sports, with many athletes and organizations taking a strong stance against it. If corroborated, it should have serious consequences for the Indian players.

During the sting operation, Chetan said,

Indian cricket team use injections to improve their fitness levels. Even when they are only 80% fit, these injections allegedly help them reach 100% fitness. These injections are not painkillers, but rather contain a substance that is undetectable in dope tests.

Jasprit Bumrah took the injections when he was struggling with a major injury that left him unable to bend. Apart from Bumrah, there are one or two players who secretly take injections to declare themselves fit to play, he added.

It’s worth noting that Bumrah had sustained a back injury, which ultimately led to his withdrawal from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.