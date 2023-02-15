PSL 2023: Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Streaming

Multan Sultans will be aiming to bounce back quickly as they face Quetta Gladiators in the third match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) edition 8.

The much-anticipated encounter between the two sides will take place in front of a passionate home crowd at Multan Cricket Stadium and can be viewed through PSL live streaming.

Multan Sultans narrowly lost their opening encounter against Lahore Qalandars and will be hoping for a quick turnaround and get their first points on the board. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side has been struck a major blow as their star pacer, Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the tournament due to an injury.

Quetta Gladiators will be determined to get off to a solid start as they look to qualify for the PSL playoffs for the first time in three years. Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side will be upbeat to start their tournament on the right note.

The match will be telecasted live on PTV Sports, Ten Sports, and A Sports in Pakistan. PSL 8 live streaming will also be available on Daraz App, Tapmad TV, and Jazz Tamasha, both iOS and Android.

Live commentary, match scorecard, and ball-by-ball updates of the match can also be viewed through ProPakistani PSL live score coverage.

All the PSL 8 action can be live-streamed through these platforms:

Sr. No. App Android iOS Website 1. Daraz App LINK (Free) LINK – 2. Tapmad TV LINK (Paid) LINK LINK (Paid) 3. Tamasha LINK (Free) LINK LINK (Free)

