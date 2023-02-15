Uncontrollable Dollar Triggers Shocking Hike in Airline Tickets

The rising value of the US dollar is causing trouble for Pakistanis traveling abroad. Airfares for several international routes have increased significantly, making travel more expensive for those looking to leave the country.

Airfares for Lahore-Jeddah and Lahore-Madinah have increased by Rs. 28,000. The minimum one-way cost for Lahore-Dubai has gone up from Rs. 88,000 to Rs. 99,000.

Those traveling from Lahore-Istanbul must pay an additional Rs. 15,000, as the one-way fare has increased to a massive Rs. 188,000. Meanwhile, Lahore-Toronto airfare has jumped by Rs. 35,000 to Rs. 503,000.

Airfare for Lahore-Karachi has also increased by Rs. 7,000, with the return ticket now costing Rs. 41,000, up from Rs. 34,000.

These price hikes will be a burden for those wishing to travel abroad, and it remains to be seen how it will impact travel plans in the coming months.

Via 24 News