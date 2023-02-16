Leopard Invades One of Islamabad’s Most Expensive Housing Society [Video]

In a surprising turn of events, a leopard invaded DHA 2 in Islamabad, causing widespread fear and panic among the citizens. After the leopard was spotted in different locations, many residents locked themselves indoors for their safety.

As news of the leopard’s invasion spread, local authorities rushed to the scene with rescue teams to intervene. The leopard took shelter in an under-construction house, making it difficult for the authorities to capture the animal.

The rescue teams were forced to wait outside the house, devising a plan to safely capture the leopard and prevent any harm to the citizens.

Meanwhile, the laborers working on the construction site were caught off guard by the sudden appearance of the leopard. Fearing for their lives, they rushed to the rooftop of the building to avoid any potential attack.

The entire incident was captured on video by onlookers and has since gone viral on social media.

As the situation unfolded, questions were raised over the effectiveness of animal control in the area. Many citizens expressed concern over the lack of measures in place to prevent such incidents from occurring, especially in a residential area.

Wildlife experts were also consulted to provide insight into the behavior of leopards and the appropriate steps that should be taken to ensure the safety of both the animal and the citizens.

The incident has highlighted the need for better animal control measures in the area and the importance of understanding and respecting wildlife.

Overall, the leopard invasion in DHA 2 in Islamabad has been a harrowing experience for the residents of the area.

Video via: Shaheryar Hassan and Champ Alerts on the Go.

Note: The featured image is only for illustration purposes.