Teen Girl Goes Missing from Karachi in Alleged Kidnapping

A 13-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in Karachi’s Shah Faisal Colony neighborhood on Wednesday morning. The girl was seen waving at the security camera before departing at around 3:20 PM, according to the CCTV footage.

The victim’s father filed a First Information Report (FIR) with the Shah Faisal police station regarding the suspected kidnapping.

He alleged in the FIR that his daughter communicated with a man called Abdullah in Rawalpindi while playing an online game on her cell phone. The father alleged that Abdullah kidnapped his daughter and transported her to Pindi with the assistance of his family in Karachi.

The police opened an inquiry into the situation. It is worth noting that earlier last month, the Sindh police discovered a missing girl from Hyderabad from Karachi’s Lighthouse neighborhood.

The teenager used social media to talk with a young boy from Karachi, according to the police, and both were apprehended in the Lighthouse area.

In his police testimony, the teenager confirmed that the girl had gone alone from Hyderabad to Karachi’s Saddar district.