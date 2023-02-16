Islamabad Excise Registered Over 74,000 Vehicles Since July 2022

From July 2022 to February 2023, the federal excise and taxation department registered 74,524 vehicles.

In an interview with a media outlet, Director of Excise and Taxation Department Bilal Azam stated that 74,524 public and private vehicles were registered in four major categories over the last seven months.

In the private category, 72,432 vehicles were registered, including 40,726 motorcycles and 23,011 cars, SUVs, and pickup trucks. He highlighted that, during the said time, the department registered 6,078 jeeps, 1,791 vans, 815 pick-ups, 7 ambulances, and a bus.

Azam said that the department registered 714 commercial vehicles including 605 pick-ups, 33 vans, 26 trucks/dumpers, 30 mini trucks, 04 trucks, 8 coasters, and seven tractors.

He added:

Meanwhile, in the government vehicles category, a total of 1377 vehicles were registered which includes 346 motor cars, 382 motorcycles, 305 pick-up vans, 138 vans, 12 buses, 61 jeeps, 34 tractors, 63 trucks, 12 wagons, 08 ambulances, 10 minibusses, 3 fork lifters, 2 tankers, and one crane. Whereas, only one tractor was registered in the agriculture category.

ALSO READ Petrol Too Expensive? Here Are Most Affordable Electric Bikes in Pakistan

Azam stated that Excise teams conduct regular raids against the agent mafia. He urged the public to avoid approaching agents and instead visit his office if they have any issues with the transfer and registration process.