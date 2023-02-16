NEPRA Approves Rs. 2.31 Per Unit Decrease in Power Tariff for December

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved a decrease of Rs. 2.31 per unit in the monthly fuel cost adjustment (FCA) charges for ex-WAPDA distribution companies (DISCOs) for the month of December.

As per the notification issued by the NEPRA, relief for December’s FCA will be applicable in the bills of February, said the authority.

The FCA will be applicable to all customer categories of DISCOs except lifeline consumers, domestic consumers consuming up to 300 units, Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), and Agriculture Consumers of all the XWDISCOs, said NEPRA, adding that it will also not apply to K-Electric consumers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA-G) had requested a decrease of Rs. 2.19 per unit in terms of FCA for December.