SECP Chairman, Brokerage Industry Deliberate Re-Launch Of New Trading System at PSX

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Akif Saeed met with representatives of the brokerage industry to deliberate the successful re-launch of the New Trading System (NTS) at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

Saeed stressed the importance of continuous collaboration and communication amongst all stakeholders for the successful re-launch of NTS at PSX.

The chairman and his team were apprised of the experiences, including the issues and challenges, faced by brokerage houses during mock tests of Jade Trading Terminal (JTT) and other ancillary systems that have recently been conducted by PSX to ensure successful testing of the functionalities and speed before going-live with NTS.

The chairman assured to provide the necessary support to all relevant stakeholders, as a timely and smooth launch of the NTS is critical for the introduction of new products, the development of the derivative market, and the overall progress of the capital market in Pakistan.

The chairman was accompanied by SECP Commissioner Abdul Rehman Warraich, and the SECP team, including Musarat Jabeen, Executive Director, Chairman’s Secretariat, and Asif Iqbal, Head of Department, PRDD-SMD.