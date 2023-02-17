Punjab Announces Annual Exams Schedule for All Government Schools

Punjab’s Education Department has announced the schedule for the upcoming annual examinations and subsequent results for all government schools in the province.

According to the official statement, the annual exams will commence on 10 March and end on 25 March. The schools will receive the question papers by 8 March, allowing teachers and students to prepare accordingly.

In addition, the results of the exams will be declared on 31 March. Moreover, the new academic year will commence on 1 April, bringing a fresh start for students to pursue their academic aspirations.

The timely release of the exams and results schedule has provided clarity and guidance for students, parents, and teachers. This information will enable them to plan and prepare effectively, ensuring a successful and productive academic year.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) had reportedly finalized the starting dates of matriculation annual exams in schools all over the province.

According to reports, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part II exams will start on 3 April while SSC Part I exams will commence on 28 April.

Via: 24News