CDA Planning to Complete Islamabad’s Korang Expansion Before Ramzan

Work on the Korang bridge widening is reportedly on track and will be useable by the T-Chowk-bound traffic by the end of April 2023.

Syed Munawar Shah, a member (Engineering) of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), stated the department is putting in maximum effort to finish the Korang Bridge before Ramzan-ul-Mubarak.

Shah clarified that:

As this is a mammoth undertaking, we have set a realistic deadline of the end of April for completing this section and opening it to traffic up to the PWD underpass. I am very optimistic because of the efforts being made by the FWO and the deployment of personnel and equipment, and we hope that those living on both sides beyond the Korang bridge and up to the PWD underpass will feel very secure. Work on the next segment of the project, from Soan Bridge to T-Chowk, is also proceeding at a much faster rate, and we anticipate that it will also be completed ahead of schedule.

The Project Director informed the media of the following progress:

22 girders have been installed on two spans

The northern span’s concrete slab has been completed

The southern span’s steel framework is in progress

The pouring of the southern span’s concrete slab is anticipated to be completed soon

The widening of Korang Bridge will be a blessing for daily commuters as it will alleviate traffic congestion at the notorious Gulberg bottleneck on the highway.