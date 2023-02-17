Report Reveals Intentional Mistreatment of Pakistani Workers in Gulf Countries

South and Southeast Asian civil society organizations have devised a report titled “The cost of living: migrant workers’ access to health in the Gulf,” revealing that employers in Gulf states are exploiting low-wage Pakistani workers.

The report claims that Emirati employers are discriminating against Pakistanis and putting them through harsh working conditions. At the same time, the diplomatic missions are providing insufficient support to those Pakistanis.

It also recommends getting rid of laws that make medical professionals report undocumented or pregnant migrant workers to authorities. It proposes imposing penalties on employers and sponsors who stop migrant workers from using healthcare.

In addition, it has been suggested that transparent healthcare clauses be added to all agreements and MoUs with the GCC countries at a bilateral level.

Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur presented a law, advising to hold labor attaché responsible for Pakistani migrant workers across the world. The new law also prescribes harsh punishments for agents who scam people.

According to the report, poor Pakistanis suffer from exploitative labor regulations, a lack of protection by their home country, and no support during the labor recruitment process.